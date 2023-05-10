All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence explains why there were so few armoured vehicles at Moscow parade

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 08:47
UK Defence Intelligence explains why there were so few armoured vehicles at Moscow parade
INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES Z-STS AKHMAT AND AMN-590951 SPARTAK AT PARADE-2023 IN MOSCOW, PHOTO BY TASS

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that Russia could have displayed more armoured vehicles at the 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow, but the Kremlin feared domestic criticism.

Source: Intelligence report from UK Ministry of Defence on 10 May

Quote: "On 09 May 2023, the make-up of Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square highlighted the materiel and strategic communications challenges the military is facing 15 months into the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Over 8,000 military personnel reportedly participated in the parade, but most were auxiliary, paramilitary forces and cadets from military schools.

The only personnel from the deployable regular troops were the Railway Troops and military police.

The sole tank on the parade was a vintage World War II-era T-34 from a ceremonial unit.

Quote: "Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armoured vehicles. The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritising parades over combat operations."

Previously: On 9 May, Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS reported that "the latest Z-STS Akhmat and AMN-590951 Spartak armoured vehicles entered the Red Square in Moscow during the parade in honour of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War... after T-34 [World War II-era] tanks", although only one tank was seen.

Military aircraft have not been displayed at the parade in Moscow for the second year in a row.

Background:

  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a parade in Moscow on 9 May 2023, despite fierce fighting and huge losses in the war against Ukraine. No aircraft took part in it, as in 2022, and there was only one tracked vehicle, a Second World War-era T-34 tank.
  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told a succession of lies during his speech at the Victory Day parade, claiming that Russia has no enemies among other countries and wants to see a peaceful and free future. However, he acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is the most important matter today.
  • According to Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, "over 12,000 fireworks decorated Moscow's sky in honour of Victory Day" on 9 May.
  • This year, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and the prime minister of Armenia agreed to attend Putin's parade despite the war.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry considers the participation of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the Russian "victory parade" in Moscow alongside war criminal Vladimir Putin to be an immoral and unfriendly step.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: