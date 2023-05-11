All Sections
Ukraine being "brought to negotiating table" on Russia's terms – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 09:59
Ukraine being brought to negotiating table on Russia's terms – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has stated that many countries have been escalating the situation to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table with the aggressor on Russia's terms.

Source: Danilov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation is getting escalated to get us to the negotiating table on Russia's terms as soon as possible.

A major campaign has been launched in this regard. There are many proposals from different countries on this matter.

But keep in mind that I am more than sure that if we discuss an issue and the president makes such a decision, it will be only on the terms of our country."

Details: Danilov said that the Russian forces' claims of a shortage of ammunition were far from true.

According to him, the Russian dictator is "a scumbag who killed 500 Ukrainian children" and civilised people should understand this, and "when some people say that Putin is not a terrorist and is not the person who started this war, then this person [the person saying this – ed.] is out of their mind".

Background:

