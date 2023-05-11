Ukraine being "brought to negotiating table" on Russia's terms – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has stated that many countries have been escalating the situation to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table with the aggressor on Russia's terms.
Source: Danilov during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "The situation is getting escalated to get us to the negotiating table on Russia's terms as soon as possible.
A major campaign has been launched in this regard. There are many proposals from different countries on this matter.
But keep in mind that I am more than sure that if we discuss an issue and the president makes such a decision, it will be only on the terms of our country."
Details: Danilov said that the Russian forces' claims of a shortage of ammunition were far from true.
According to him, the Russian dictator is "a scumbag who killed 500 Ukrainian children" and civilised people should understand this, and "when some people say that Putin is not a terrorist and is not the person who started this war, then this person [the person saying this – ed.] is out of their mind".
Background:
- Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defence, has advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.
- After that, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov asked politicians to avoid "pro-Russian peacekeeping" and give Ukraine more weapons.
- French President Emmanuel Macron planned to address China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to talks between Russia and Ukraine as early as the summer of 2023.
- In early April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Ukraine give up Crimea to end the war. Then he discussed joint mediation to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine with China and the UAE as mediators, as well as advocated the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited the Brazilian president to Ukraine to understand the true nature of the war.
