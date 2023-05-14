Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany for its support in the defence struggle against Russian aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy left a note of gratitude in the guest book during his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as reported by European Pravda, citing n-tv

Quote: "In the most difficult time in Ukraine's modern history, Germany has proven to be our true friend and reliable ally, firmly standing by the Ukrainian people in the fight for the defence of freedom and democratic values," Zelenskyy wrote in English in the guest book.

"Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe," the Ukrainian president added.

Details: Zelenskyy personally thanked Steinmeier for his support. He wrote: "Thank you, Mr Federal President, for your personal support of Ukraine and hospitality".

He also thanked the German people for their "fantastic solidarity". In German, he added: "Danke Deutschland! [Thank you, Germany!]".

Background: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has received Zelenskyy at the Bellevue Palace amid heightened security measures.

Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

On 13 May, the Ukrainian president visited Italy and the Vatican. Afterwards, a German Air Force plane took Zelenskyy to Berlin.

On 13 May, Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

