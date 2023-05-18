Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day

At least 4 people, including a child, were killed and at least 13 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 17 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Produkin:"Three people (including a child) were killed, eight more (including a child) were wounded due to Russian aggression."

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 17 May, The Russians killed one resident in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. In addition, the body of a child who died during the occupation was exhumed in Tetianivka. Five more people in the oblast were wounded."

Details: In total, according to Prokudin, the occupiers launched 90 attacks on Kherson Oblast, firing 529 projectiles from heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The Russians shelled the city of Kherson three times (eight projectiles).

The Russian military has bombarded residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements; the building of a school and a store in Kherson hromada [an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.], a power line in Bilozerka hromada and a hospital in Beryslav district.

