All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


3rd Separate Assault Brigade breaks through on Bakhmut's outskirts – this is springboard for further counteroffensive

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 16:29
3rd Separate Assault Brigade breaks through on Bakhmut's outskirts – this is springboard for further counteroffensive
screenshot

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, as part of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has reported a breakthrough on the western outskirts of Bakhmut; the defenders advanced 2,000 metres in width and 700 metres in depth.

Source: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade 

Quote: "The third assault brigade carried out offensive actions on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, creating a springboard for a further counteroffensive.

Advertisement:

The width of the breakthrough strip was 2,000 metres, and the depth was 700 metres.".

Details: According to the defenders, the Russians have at least 50 200s [killed soldiers] and up to a hundred 300s [wounded soldiers].

Another four Russians were captured.

The reserves of the occupiers in this direction were liquidated, in particular several Russian ammunition depots.

It is reported that successful assault operations were carried out by fighters of the 1st Assault and 1st Mechanised Battalions.

Previously: The 3rd Assault Brigade is performing combat tasks at the contact line as part of Tactical Group Alpha.

This is a group whose base consists of fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Also, Tactical Group Alpha includes other special units of the Armed Forces. The commander of the group is Andrii Biletskyi.

For several months in a row, the unit’s personnel have been destroying Russians on the contact line in Bakhmut.

Background: 

  • Ukraine's defenders advanced by 150 to 1,700 metres on the Bakhmut front over the past 24 hours, killing 130 Russian soldiers and capturing four.
  • As of 15 May, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that over the course of the past two days, Ukraine’s Defence Forces had advanced 350 metres to 2 kilometres on the flanks around Bakhmut.
  • Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces had liberated nearly 20 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front and repeated that fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut itself is still underway, with Russian forces making minor gains.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: