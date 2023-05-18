All Sections
3rd Separate Assault Brigade breaks through on Bakhmut's outskirts – this is springboard for further counteroffensive

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 16:29
3rd Separate Assault Brigade breaks through on Bakhmut's outskirts – this is springboard for further counteroffensive
screenshot

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, as part of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has reported a breakthrough on the western outskirts of Bakhmut; the defenders advanced 2,000 metres in width and 700 metres in depth.

Source: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade 

Quote: "The third assault brigade carried out offensive actions on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, creating a springboard for a further counteroffensive.

The width of the breakthrough strip was 2,000 metres, and the depth was 700 metres.".

Details: According to the defenders, the Russians have at least 50 200s [killed soldiers] and up to a hundred 300s [wounded soldiers].

Another four Russians were captured.

The reserves of the occupiers in this direction were liquidated, in particular several Russian ammunition depots.

It is reported that successful assault operations were carried out by fighters of the 1st Assault and 1st Mechanised Battalions.

Previously: The 3rd Assault Brigade is performing combat tasks at the contact line as part of Tactical Group Alpha.

This is a group whose base consists of fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Also, Tactical Group Alpha includes other special units of the Armed Forces. The commander of the group is Andrii Biletskyi.

For several months in a row, the unit’s personnel have been destroying Russians on the contact line in Bakhmut.

Background: 

  • Ukraine's defenders advanced by 150 to 1,700 metres on the Bakhmut front over the past 24 hours, killing 130 Russian soldiers and capturing four.
  • As of 15 May, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that over the course of the past two days, Ukraine’s Defence Forces had advanced 350 metres to 2 kilometres on the flanks around Bakhmut.
  • Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces had liberated nearly 20 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front and repeated that fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut itself is still underway, with Russian forces making minor gains.

