Ukraine's Air Force destroys 16 Russian drones and 3 cruise missiles

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 08:13
infographics from Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Telegram

The Air Force destroyed 19 of the 22 Russian Shahed drones and 3 of the 6 Kalibr cruise missiles which the invaders fired on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "During this night attack, three cruise missiles and 16 strike drones were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel from Air Commands Centre, Zakhid (West) and Pivden (South) of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: The invaders attacked Ukraine from the north and south-east directions with Shahed-136/131 strike drones and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

In total, 22 Shaheds and six Kalibrs were recorded as being launched.

Background:

  • The premises of a private industrial business and an administrative building were damaged, and two people were wounded in a strike by Russians in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 18-19 May.
  • An explosion also rang out in the city of Lviv while an air-raid warning was in force. Later the authorities reported that air defence had been deployed in the oblast.
  • Kyiv city authorities reported that air defence forces had destroyed all Russian targets moving towards Kyiv that night. The Russians had used drones for these attacks.

Advertisement: