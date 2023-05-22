All Sections
Ukrainian pilots have started training with F-16s − Borrell

European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 11:42
F-16, Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, hopes that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will begin soon.

Source: Borrell before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell has welcomed the approval of the decision to transfer modern fighter jets to Ukraine, adding that the country's defence forces need them.

Quote: "Pilot training has already begun, and I hope that we will soon be able to provide Ukraine with these weapons [F-16s – ed.]," he said.

Background: Last week, the UK announced the start of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. It already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the United States and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighters and how many of these will be delivered.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, said he had received a "flat assurance" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian troops would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to invade Russian territory.

