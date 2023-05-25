All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First 20 Ukrainian pilots to start F-16 training in UK

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 11:04

About 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin the first phase of training on F-16 fighters in the UK.

Source: Foreign Policy referring to an anonymous source in the UK government, reported by European Pravda

Quote from the source: "This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 [or other] training."

Details: Ukraine hopes to send those who already speak English well to the training to speed up the process.

Advertisement:

The NATO Introduction to Fighter Control training will include both simulators and real aircraft.

Background

  • Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. So far, the coalition includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal
  • Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.
  • Norway will support the training of Ukrainian pilots and personnel on F-16 fighter jets, too. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: