All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First 20 Ukrainian pilots to start F-16 training in UK

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 11:04

About 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin the first phase of training on F-16 fighters in the UK.

Source: Foreign Policy referring to an anonymous source in the UK government, reported by European Pravda

Quote from the source: "This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 [or other] training."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine hopes to send those who already speak English well to the training to speed up the process.

The NATO Introduction to Fighter Control training will include both simulators and real aircraft.

Background

  • Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. So far, the coalition includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal
  • Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.
  • Norway will support the training of Ukrainian pilots and personnel on F-16 fighter jets, too. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: