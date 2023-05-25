First 20 Ukrainian pilots to start F-16 training in UK

About 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin the first phase of training on F-16 fighters in the UK.

Source: Foreign Policy referring to an anonymous source in the UK government, reported by European Pravda

Quote from the source: "This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 [or other] training."

Details: Ukraine hopes to send those who already speak English well to the training to speed up the process.

Advertisement:

The NATO Introduction to Fighter Control training will include both simulators and real aircraft.

Background:

Last week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16s. So far, the coalition includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark , the United States and Portugal .

and Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

Norway will support the training of Ukrainian pilots and personnel on F-16 fighter jets, too.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!