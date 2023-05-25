All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine detains FSB agent who wanted to blow up railway track near Avdiivka

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 11:30
Photo: The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a saboteur working for the Russian FSB as he was preparing to blow up a railway track near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "During a multi-stage special operation, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railway track on the Avdiivka front was detained.

Thus, Russians planned to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces, including providing the Ukrainian defenders with fuel and ammunition."

Details: The Russian agent was supposed to take the explosives from the cache and install them near the rolling stock line.

SSU officers exposed the wrongdoer and detained him.

An accomplice of Russia turned out to be an employee of a railway station from the city of Ukrainsk, who was involved in cooperation with the FSB in March 2023.

An informant recruited the saboteur from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. She was a medical worker of the Russian occupation force called Sparta.

It was her who was "in touch" with the detainee.

The culprit also gave the invaders the locations of the defence forces of Ukraine on the Avdiivka front.

SSU investigators have served him with a suspicion notice under Art.111.2 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law).

The saboteur is now in custody; he faces life imprisonment. 

Advertisement:

