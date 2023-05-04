All Sections
"Attack" on Kremlin: Moscow considering various options for response

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 May 2023, 12:53
THE KREMLIN. PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI

Moscow has been considering a variety of options for responding to the alleged Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has said.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Moscow is considering a variety of options for responding to the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin, and we can only talk about thoughtful steps that are in the country's interests."

Details: He also added that the United States was allegedly behind the alleged "Ukraine's attack on the Kremlin". Peskov called Kyiv's statements of non-involvement in the strike on the Kremlin "absolutely ridiculous".

Quote: "We know very well that decisions on such actions and terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv but in Washington. And Kyiv is doing what it is told to do.

Kyiv does not always have the right to choose the assets. This is also often dictated from overseas. We know this well, and we are aware of it. Washington should clearly understand that we know this."

Background:

