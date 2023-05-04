"Attack" on Kremlin: Moscow considering various options for response
Moscow has been considering a variety of options for responding to the alleged Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has said.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti
Quote from Peskov: "Moscow is considering a variety of options for responding to the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin, and we can only talk about thoughtful steps that are in the country's interests."
Details: He also added that the United States was allegedly behind the alleged "Ukraine's attack on the Kremlin". Peskov called Kyiv's statements of non-involvement in the strike on the Kremlin "absolutely ridiculous".
Quote: "We know very well that decisions on such actions and terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv but in Washington. And Kyiv is doing what it is told to do.
Kyiv does not always have the right to choose the assets. This is also often dictated from overseas. We know this well, and we are aware of it. Washington should clearly understand that we know this."
Background:
- The Kremlin's press service said that Ukrainian drones "attempted to launch an attack" on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on the night of 3 May. The Kremlin called the alleged attack a "planned terrorist action" and "an attempt on the life of the Russian president".
- Serhii Nykyforov, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, said that Ukraine had no information about the alleged night attacks on the Kremlin. And what happened in Moscow, he said, was obviously a Russian escalation of the situation ahead of 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.].
- Russian lawmakers immediately called for a missile strike on the residence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine did not attack Putin but is at war on its territory and is defending itself against the aggressor, which is Russia.
- Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War believe that Russia likely staged the attack on the Kremlin to bring the war home to the Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider mobilisation of Russian society.
