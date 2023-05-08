All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces make tactical gains on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 15:07
Russian forces make tactical gains on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
MAP OF HOSTILITIES. SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

The Russian troops have recently been advancing on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, enjoying certain tactical gains.

Source: Military Media Centre, a media platform of Ukraine’s Defence Forces coordinated by the country’s Defence Ministry

Quote: "The enemy has recently been conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, achieving tactical advances there.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the enemy is on the active defensive on the Kupiansk, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia fronts."

Details: On the Donetsk front, Russian troops are reportedly focusing their primary efforts on capturing the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka and blocking supply roads to the city of Avdiivka.

On the Tavriia front, the Russian invaders focused their primary efforts on carrying out positional defence, preventing Ukrainian troops from securing the islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River and the loss of control over the held frontiers and logistics routes in the occupied territories.

Russia keeps two operational groups of troops in the border areas of its Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. They are reportedly doing this to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian forces to areas of active hostilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Avdiivka
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Russians make unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts − General Staff
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: