Russian forces make tactical gains on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Russian troops have recently been advancing on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, enjoying certain tactical gains.

Source: Military Media Centre, a media platform of Ukraine’s Defence Forces coordinated by the country’s Defence Ministry

Quote: "The enemy has recently been conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, achieving tactical advances there.

At the same time, the enemy is on the active defensive on the Kupiansk, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia fronts."

Details: On the Donetsk front, Russian troops are reportedly focusing their primary efforts on capturing the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka and blocking supply roads to the city of Avdiivka.

On the Tavriia front, the Russian invaders focused their primary efforts on carrying out positional defence, preventing Ukrainian troops from securing the islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River and the loss of control over the held frontiers and logistics routes in the occupied territories.

Russia keeps two operational groups of troops in the border areas of its Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. They are reportedly doing this to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian forces to areas of active hostilities.

