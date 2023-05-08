All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces make tactical gains on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 15:07
Russian forces make tactical gains on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
MAP OF HOSTILITIES. SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

The Russian troops have recently been advancing on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, enjoying certain tactical gains.

Source: Military Media Centre, a media platform of Ukraine’s Defence Forces coordinated by the country’s Defence Ministry

Quote: "The enemy has recently been conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, achieving tactical advances there.

At the same time, the enemy is on the active defensive on the Kupiansk, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia fronts."

Details: On the Donetsk front, Russian troops are reportedly focusing their primary efforts on capturing the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka and blocking supply roads to the city of Avdiivka.

On the Tavriia front, the Russian invaders focused their primary efforts on carrying out positional defence, preventing Ukrainian troops from securing the islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River and the loss of control over the held frontiers and logistics routes in the occupied territories.

Russia keeps two operational groups of troops in the border areas of its Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. They are reportedly doing this to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian forces to areas of active hostilities.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
Avdiivka
Evacuating all civilians is impossible – Avdiivka City Military Administration Head
All civilians to be evacuated from Avdiivka soon
Special vehicles cannot enter Avdiivka due to Russian attacks, people remain trapped under rubble
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: