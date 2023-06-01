Patrol officers will drive around shelters in Kyiv during night-time air-raid warnings

The Mayor of the city of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, announced that patrol officers will be driving around the capital's shelters during air-raid warnings to ensure that they are open.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram, Kyiv City State Administration’s website

Quote from the mayor: "We have agreed with the patrol police of Kyiv that they will help control the operation of shelters at night.

They will drive around the shelters on the city map during the curfew during air-raid warnings and check if they are open. And they will quickly pass along information to the municipal services."

Details: The Administration reported that law enforcement officers are now conducting investigations into the health centre of the Desniansky district, near which two adults and a child died on the night of 1 June.

Klitschko noted that missile shrapnel fell near the entrance to the medical facility four minutes after the air-raid warning was announced, while people were heading to the shelter.

Quote from the mayor: "Now the investigation is establishing whether the shelter was open. And whether there were people in it. Because, according to the rescue workers, after the damage to the health centre, a group of people was evacuated from it."

Details: According to the mayor, three schools, a kindergarten, six houses and a police station were damaged in the Desniansky district.

In total, 19 people were injured in the night shelling of the capital. Three people died, including one child. Sixteen people were injured, nine people were hospitalised, one of them in serious condition. Seven received outpatient care.

The mayor emphasised that in each district of the city, the heads of the institutions where the shelters are located and the heads of the districts are responsible for the operation of the shelters.

He also added that the shelter of the school located next to the health centre was open and there were people in it.

Klitschko emphasised that he had instructed all district heads to "check all the shelters once again".

Why this is important: Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital, whose wife was killed in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigations at the medical facility where the shelter was closed during the Russian missile attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, later also announced that the Kyiv police have started criminal proceedings under Art. 367.2 of the Criminal Code (Neglect of official duties that caused serious consequences).

Only 2 weeks ago, in the middle of May, during a large-scale Russian attack, residents of the capital complained about a large number of shelters being closed.

On 17 May, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said that all shelters in Kyiv would be inspected and opened, because a closed shelter during war is a crime.

On the morning of 1 June, Ukrainska Pravda appealed to the Kyiv City State Administration with a request to clarify whether the verification work has been carried out, what percentage of shelters were checked and what are the overall results of this verification. The answer will be made public immediately after it is received.

Background:

On 1 June, Russian missile fragments fell in Kyiv, killing three people. A child is among those killed.

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that last night, the occupiers once again used missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex against the civil and critical infrastructure of the capital and of Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary data, 10 out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and resources of the Ukrainian Air Force.

