Sea turns into rubbish dump and cemetery for animals - Border Guard Service on impact of Kakhovka explosion

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 12:30
In Odesa Oblast, border guards are observing the consequences of the Russian ecocide; according to them, the sea "is turning into a rubbish dump and a cemetery for animals".

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: According to border guards, houses, furniture, household appliances, and cars are floating in the sea. A plague of fish is also beginning.

 

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine emphasised that water carries mines and ammunition and asked people to be careful.

Read more: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
  • The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

