Area of flooded territories in Kherson Oblast almost halves

The Kherson Oblast State Administration (OMA) has reported that the area flooded after the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) has nearly halved: from 139 to 77.78 square kilometres.

Source: Kherson OMA

Details: The flood level is reported to be 4.07 metres.

The authorities stress that the roads between the villages are gradually draining, but not all of them are yet accessible.

The Kherson OMA reported that tge water drained from three villages in the Beryslav district on Saturday, 10 June – in particular, in Mykolaivka, Lvove and Olhivka.

A total of 32 settlements on the right bank part of Kherson Oblast remain flooded, with 3,821 residential buildings under water. Fourteen settlements have been flooded in the temporarily occupied territories.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

