International Criminal Court begins investigation on destruction of Kakhovka HPP, representatives visit Kherson Oblast – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 22:05
The International Criminal Court (ICC) began an investigation into the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians; the other day representatives of the ICC visited Kherson Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "During the last few days Kherson Oblast was visited by representatives of the International Criminal Court. On the first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent an appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate this disaster, and work has already begun.

It is very important that representatives of international justice saw firsthand the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues. And it continues with the most cynical and cruel shelling of the flooded territory, the evacuation territory."

Details: Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine already contributes and will continue to contribute to the most independent and objective investigation by the International Criminal Court.

"All our law enforcement officers and other institutions are fully involved in this process. Full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence. This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world," the president said.

According to him, "the full and just responsibility of Russian terrorists and the terrorist state itself is necessarily a prerequisite that there will be no more repetitions of such evil in the world."

Read more: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
  • The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • Five people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. 35 people are considered missing, including seven  children.
  • The media reported that US intelligence indicated that Russia was more likely involved in the destruction. US satellites recorded explosion on Kakhovka HPP before it was destroyed.

