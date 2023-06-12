Death toll in explosion of Kakhovka dam rises to 10

On Monday, a woman and a man were found drowned in one of the districts of the city of Kherson. A total of 10 people were killed as a result of the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to the official, another 20 people were injured, including 5 police officers and 2 search and rescue workers.

Advertisement:

Thirty-five people are missing, including seven children.

Previously: As of 11 June, five people were reported dead from the floods in Kherson Oblast.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the turbine hall and dam, and the plant cannot be restored. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and evacuations began. The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam caused problems with water supply in Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





