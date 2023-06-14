There are still water issues in some areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after hydroelectric power station explosion

The situation with water supply in some areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant disaster remains difficult.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Council and the deputy head of the defence council of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on air with Ukrinform

Quote from Lukashuk: "The situation is the most difficult in the Nikopol district. It is difficult in the three large hromadas of Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrov [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There are 20-30 points in each town where drinking water is distributed."

Details: He has added that water, both drinking and industrial, is delivered daily, including by rail.

Lukashuk has also said that almost 1.5 billion hryvnias [approximately US$40.3 million] had been allocated to the Reconstruction Agency to build two new water pipelines to meet the water needs in the future.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

