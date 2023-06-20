All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv three times

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 09:16
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv three times

Three hits to a critical infrastructure facility were observed as a result of a night attack by the Russians on Lviv, but no one was injured.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "At around 05:00 in the morning, Lviv was attacked by enemy Shahed drones. They hit a critically important facility. Three hits. A ceiling between floors was damaged, the windows were broken. There were no casualties or injuries. There was a fire."

Details: The Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration thanked the Ukrainian defenders from anti-aircraft defence because the scale of the disaster could have been much greater, and the rescue workers from the State Emergency Service who worked on extinguishing the fire.

Advertisement:

Kozytskyi added that during their air-raid alert, he had received a number of complaints from residents of the oblast about the shelters.

He also called on all shelter owners and operators to ensure they are open and in good condition during an emergency.

"We will respond [to closed and unusable shelters – ed.]. If you know that shelters are closed or unusable somewhere in Lviv Oblast, call the regional hotline on 112," Kozytskyi emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • At around 05:00, Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, reported that explosions had rung out in the city and the oblast.
  • The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility during an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, with no casualties.
  • In Lviv, public transport routes have been changed because of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
11:08
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: