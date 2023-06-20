Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv three times

Three hits to a critical infrastructure facility were observed as a result of a night attack by the Russians on Lviv, but no one was injured.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "At around 05:00 in the morning, Lviv was attacked by enemy Shahed drones. They hit a critically important facility. Three hits. A ceiling between floors was damaged, the windows were broken. There were no casualties or injuries. There was a fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration thanked the Ukrainian defenders from anti-aircraft defence because the scale of the disaster could have been much greater, and the rescue workers from the State Emergency Service who worked on extinguishing the fire.

Kozytskyi added that during their air-raid alert, he had received a number of complaints from residents of the oblast about the shelters.

He also called on all shelter owners and operators to ensure they are open and in good condition during an emergency.

"We will respond [to closed and unusable shelters – ed.]. If you know that shelters are closed or unusable somewhere in Lviv Oblast, call the regional hotline on 112," Kozytskyi emphasised.

Background:

At around 05:00, Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, reported that explosions had rung out in the city and the oblast.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility during an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, with no casualties.

In Lviv, public transport routes have been changed because of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!