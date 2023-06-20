Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter on the Donetsk front on the evening of 19 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Another Alligator down. A unit from the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed a Ka-52 attack helicopter on the Donetsk front at around 23:00 on 19 June!"

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed 32 of the 35 Shahed attack drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine on the night of 20 June.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of 20 June, Ukrainian soldiers had already shot down 306 Russian helicopters.

