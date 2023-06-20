All Sections
Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 09:46
Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter on the Donetsk front on the evening of 19 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Another Alligator down. A unit from the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed a Ka-52 attack helicopter on the Donetsk front at around 23:00 on 19 June!"

Background

Subjects: Donetsk region
