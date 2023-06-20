All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces are advancing and consolidating on two fronts – General Staff

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces are advancing and consolidating on two fronts – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, and they are strengthening their positions in new locations; no positions have been lost where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 June

Quote from Andrii Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces: "Offensive actions continue on the Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, namely in the areas of Novodarivka - Pryyutne, Makarivka - Rivnopil, and Novodanilivka - Robotyne, the Ukrainian military had partial success during the past day; they are entrenching themselves in the achieved positions.

Advertisement:

The enemy concentrated its main efforts on defending and preventing the advance of our troops, using reserves and trying to restore the lost ground."

Details: The General Staff noted that the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts; heavy fighting continues there, and there were 45 combat clashes over the past day.

The General Staff has reported that the Russian occupation forces are engaging in the looting of Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which suffered flooding due to the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian forces. In particular, at the checkpoints leading to Oleshky, the invaders are confiscating humanitarian aid meant for the affected population.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 15 strikes on areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

During the day, units of Rockets Troops and Artillery struck three control points, 10 clusters of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition storage depots, one fuel and lubricant depot, 15 artillery units in a firing position, three air defence facilities, and two more targets used by the Russians.

In total, Ukrainian soldiers killed more than 1,010 Russian invaders and destroyed eight tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft guns, two air defence systems, one helicopter, 10 operational-tactical UAVs, three cruise missiles, 32 vehicles and five units of special equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: