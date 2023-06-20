Ukraine's Armed Forces are advancing and consolidating on two fronts – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, and they are strengthening their positions in new locations; no positions have been lost where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 June

Quote from Andrii Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces: "Offensive actions continue on the Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, namely in the areas of Novodarivka - Pryyutne, Makarivka - Rivnopil, and Novodanilivka - Robotyne, the Ukrainian military had partial success during the past day; they are entrenching themselves in the achieved positions.

The enemy concentrated its main efforts on defending and preventing the advance of our troops, using reserves and trying to restore the lost ground."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff noted that the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts; heavy fighting continues there, and there were 45 combat clashes over the past day.

The General Staff has reported that the Russian occupation forces are engaging in the looting of Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which suffered flooding due to the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian forces. In particular, at the checkpoints leading to Oleshky, the invaders are confiscating humanitarian aid meant for the affected population.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 15 strikes on areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

During the day, units of Rockets Troops and Artillery struck three control points, 10 clusters of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition storage depots, one fuel and lubricant depot, 15 artillery units in a firing position, three air defence facilities, and two more targets used by the Russians.

In total, Ukrainian soldiers killed more than 1,010 Russian invaders and destroyed eight tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft guns, two air defence systems, one helicopter, 10 operational-tactical UAVs, three cruise missiles, 32 vehicles and five units of special equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!