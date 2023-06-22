All Sections
Kremlin reacts to Zelenskyy's words about threat of terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 12:52
Kremlin reacts to Zelenskyy's words about threat of terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, has responded to the Ukrainian president's words about the Russians’ preparations for an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. As usual, the Kremlin has claimed this is a "lie".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "This is another lie. You know, we’ve been in touch with the IAEA there, at the scene just now. The IAEA's assessment was very high. They saw everything, everything they wanted to see."

Details: According to Peskov, Russia has planned contacts between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev: "Our dialogue with the international agency is ongoing."

Previously: On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that the threat of an explosion at the ZNPP is real, since the Russians had additionally mined the cooler.

Background:

  • ZNPP has been occupied by the Russians since early March 2022. 
  • At the end of July 2022, it was reported that the Russian military had deployed heavy military equipment with ammunition, as well as weapons and explosives in the turbine hall of ZNPP Power Unit 1.
  • And in early August 2022, there was information about the deployment of military equipment in the turbine hall of ZNPP Power Unit 2.
  • There is also evidence that the Russians are storing equipment, weapons and explosives in other production facilities at ZNPP, including in repair and mechanical rooms and on the roofs of power units. 

In May 2023, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported that the Russians had placed military equipment and explosives in the turbine hall of ZNPP Power Unit 4.

Advertisement: