Kyiv official suspected of negligence that resulted in deaths of civilians is now also suspected of embezzlement

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 June 2023, 15:28
Kyiv official suspected of negligence that resulted in deaths of civilians is now also suspected of embezzlement
Roman Tkachuk. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Roman Tkachuk, director of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Municipal Security Department, was served a new suspicion notice as part of the case of civilians killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv as a result of not being able to access an air-raid shelter. Tkachuk is now suspected of embezzlement of budget funds under martial law.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office; Kyiv Police

Details: According to the investigation, on 11 November 2022, Tkachuk entered into a contract for the purchase of power generators for heating points in Kyiv worth over 28.6 million hryvnias [about US$774,350 – ed.].

A government decree from 9 November 2022 declared this type of goods exempt from value added tax (VAT) and import duty.

On 21 November, however, the Municipal Security Department used budget funds to pay 28.6 million hryvnias to the firm it contracted with, despite the fact that that amount included VAT. This has cost the department, and the Kyiv City State Administration, 1.8 million hryvnias [about US$48,735 – ed.].

 

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said that the procurement audit report conducted by the State Audit Service of Ukraine confirmed the embezzlement of budget funds.

If proven guilty, Tkachuk can be sentenced for 7-12 years in prison, disqualified from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 3 years, and can have his property confiscated.

Background:

  • On the night of 1 June 2023, 3 people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in the capital of Ukraine during a missile attack by the Russian invaders. They tried to access a shelter at a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was locked. Criminal proceedings were initiated in this case.
  • Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, was served a notice of suspicion as part of the case of civilians killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv as a result of not being able to access an air-raid shelter.
  • Tkachuk’s negligence of his official duties, and his failure to oversee the extent to which shelters were maintained and ready for use, are said to have led to the deaths and injuries of civilians who attempted to access one of the shelters; the prosecutors stress that these are the "grave consequences" mentioned in Tkachuk’s notice of suspicion.
  • Tkachuk has been placed under round-the-clock house arrest and given an electronic tag.
  • The Kyiv City State Administration has complained that the arrest of the director of the Municipal Security Department will negatively impact the way emergency situations in Kyiv are dealt with.

