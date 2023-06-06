All Sections
Kakhovka reservoir water could carry Russian mines to people's homes

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:00
Kakhovka reservoir water could carry Russian mines to people's homes

The State Special Transport Service, part of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, has issued a warning that water released as a result of the damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the Kakhovka reservoir could carry Russian mines to flooded settlements.

Source: State Special Transport Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Special Transport Service is investigating the aftermath of the disaster unleashed by Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, and determining the measures that have to be taken to deal with the consequences of the explosion.

The situation may be complicated by the fact that Russian defensive minefields have been flooded and mines may be carried away by the floods.

Quote: "We are alerting residents of the flooded areas to the heightened threat of explosive devices.

We note that Russia’s actions amount to a war crime, because dams are infrastructure facilities protected by wartime laws and the Geneva Convention."

Background:

Advertisement: