All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers in Crimea speak of consequences for peninsula after destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:13
Russian occupiers in Crimea speak of consequences for peninsula after destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) could have negative consequences for the Crimean peninsula, since the North Crimean Canal is likely to lose a lot of water, the invaders of Crimea said.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian collaborator and the so-called head of Crimea, on Telegram; Ihor Sirota, Head of Ukrhydroenergo, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Aksyonov: "Regarding the situation associated with the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station. There is no threat of flooding in Crimea. However, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal’s water levels will [drastically – ed.] decrease. "

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, he assures that at present there are about 40 million cubic metres of water reserves in the canal, while the reservoirs, the filling of which previously had problems, are now allegedly filled by about 80%.

"There is more than enough drinking water. Work is underway to minimise water losses in the canal. In the coming days, the dynamics and possible risks will be clear," says the collaborator.

Details: In turn, the head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Sirota, is confident that the Crimean Canal will remain without water, and thus there will be problems with water supply in temporarily occupied Crimea.

He added that after the liberation of Kherson Oblast and the Crimean peninsula, Ukraine will have to solve this issue, and "solve it very quickly".

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Houses with water up to the roofs, swans swimming in the square – this is what flooded cities and villages look like

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: