Russian saboteurs disguised as civilians try to "evacuate" to right bank of Dnipro River

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 02:48
Russian saboteurs disguised as civilians try to evacuate to right bank of Dnipro River
Russian occupiers, Photo: Getty Images

Russian sabotage groups are trying to get to the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River under the guise of civilians being evacuated after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russian military are disguising themselves in civilian clothes and trying to blend in with the local population evacuating to the right bank of the Dnipro River.

Thus, the occupiers are planning to use the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to send sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

