Russian saboteurs disguised as civilians try to "evacuate" to right bank of Dnipro River
Russian sabotage groups are trying to get to the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River under the guise of civilians being evacuated after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up.
Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center
Quote: "The Russian military are disguising themselves in civilian clothes and trying to blend in with the local population evacuating to the right bank of the Dnipro River.
Thus, the occupiers are planning to use the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to send sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast."
Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)
Background:
- On the morning of 5-6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- Destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!