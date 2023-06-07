All Sections
Erdogan offers Zelenskyy to set up commission to investigate Kakhovka power plant explosion

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 15:57
Erdogan offers Zelenskyy to set up commission to investigate Kakhovka power plant explosion
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, photo by AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 7 June.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Office of the President of Türkiye

Details: The presidents discussed the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan offered Zelenskyy to set up a commission involving "experts from the warring parties, the UN, and the international community including Türkiye" to conduct a "detailed investigation" into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam.

Erdoğan also promised to do everything within his powers with regard to helping Ukraine address the aftermath of the explosion, and proposed using the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a model for talks.

"Erdoğan said he would resolutely continue his efforts to establish a just peace, stressing that it will not be possible to prevent humanitarian losses each day the conflicts continue, so the idea of returning to negotiations should prevail" the Office of the President of Türkiye reported.

Ukraine has not confirmed the conversation yet.

