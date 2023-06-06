All Sections
Kremlin blames Kyiv for blowing up of Kakhovka dam

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:30
The Kremlin has stated that the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) "was blown up by the Ukrainians".

Source: Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Russian media outlet RBC

Quote: "We can already unequivocally state that this is a deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side. This sabotage could potentially cause very serious consequences for several tens of thousands of residents of the region, ecological consequences, [and] consequences of a different nature which have yet to be established."

Details: Peskov stated that Ukraine was "pursuing the goal of depriving Crimea of water". He also rejected accusations against the Russian military.

Quote: "The water level in the reservoir is falling. And accordingly, the supply to the canal is reduced, dramatically reduced. It looks as if the sabotage is connected with the fact that having started large-scale offensive actions two days ago, now the Ukrainian armed forces are not achieving their goals. These offensive actions are faltering."

Update: Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into an act of terrorism following the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam and the flooding of the territories.

Reminder: Early reports indicate that the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the 205th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. According to a preliminary forecast, the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next four days.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the evacuation of the local population from areas at risk has begun.

The power supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to the flooding that happened as a result of Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.

Over 80 settlements are located in the flood zone and about 16,000 residents need to be evacuated. According to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, 24 settlements have already been flooded as of 12:30.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Advertisement: