First satellite image of destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty, has published the first satellite image of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) that has been destroyed by the occupiers.
Source: Skhemy with reference to Planet Labs satellite data for 6 June
Quote from Skhemy: "New satellite photos by Planet Labs for 6 June 2023 show the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.
We can see that almost the entire building of the hydroelectric power plant has been destroyed, compared to the picture taken on 4 June."
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The water is moving very fast in a wide stream. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.
- The power supply has been cut off in the Korabel district of the city of Kherson due to the flooding that occurred after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station was blown up by the Russians.
- As of 07:30 on 6 June, eight settlements and one microdistrict in the city of Kherson have been completely or partially flooded due to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station being blown up by the Russian invaders. In the afternoon it was reported that 24 settlements have already been flooded.
- President Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine say that the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka power plant will not prevent the defence forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.
