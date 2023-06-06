First satellite image of destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty, has published the first satellite image of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) that has been destroyed by the occupiers.

Source: Skhemy with reference to Planet Labs satellite data for 6 June

Quote from Skhemy: "New satellite photos by Planet Labs for 6 June 2023 show the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

We can see that almost the entire building of the hydroelectric power plant has been destroyed, compared to the picture taken on 4 June."

