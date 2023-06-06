All Sections
Russia decided accidents at hazardous facilities would not be investigated shortly before blowing up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:41
Russia decided accidents at hazardous facilities would not be investigated shortly before blowing up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
SCREENSHOT FROM THE RESOLUTION POSTED ON PUBLICATION.PRAVO.GOV.RU

One week before the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up, Russian authorities authorised the non-investigation of accidents at hazardous facilities that occurred because of "military operations" and terrorist attacks. The decision also applies to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine which the Russian Federation considers its own.

Source: The Insider, citing the relevant resolution dated 30 May, posted on the official web-portal of legal information of the Russian Federation

Details: The document was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and came into force on the day of its publication, 31 May.

The Insider notes that accidents are mentioned in the last paragraph of Resolution No. 873 "On the specifics of applying the provisions of the legislation of the Russian Federation in the field of industrial safety at hazardous production facilities and ensuring the safety of hydraulic structures in the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kherson Oblast".

Quote from the document: "Until 1 January 2028, technical investigations shall not be carried out into accidents at hazardous production facilities and accidents at hydraulic structures that occurred as a result of military operations, sabotage and acts of terrorism."

Details: The document also contains clauses stating that until 1 September 2023 and 1 March 2024, some provisions of the Russian laws "On industrial safety at hazardous production facilities" and "On the safety of hydraulic structures" will not apply to facilities in the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic", "Luhansk People's Republic", and temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

