Together we must bring Russia to justice for ecocide – Zelenskyy to world leaders

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on world leaders, heads of state and intergovernmental organisations to work together to bring the Russian occupiers to justice for destroying the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the crime of ecocide.

Source: Zelenskyy in his nightly speech on 7 June

Quote: "Many world leaders, heads of state, governments, and interstate associations have expressed their support for Ukraine and clear condemnation of the Russian crime of ecocide. I am grateful for this principled approach!

Together we must bring the occupiers to justice. They have controlled the dam and the entire hydroelectric power plant for more than a year now. Russian propagandists were seriously and openly discussing this very scenario of a man-made disaster, which they caused."

Details: Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine warned the world last autumn that Russia had placed mines at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

"We called for both sending an international observation mission to Kakhovka and demining the units and all the plant's facilities. Unfortunately, the world's attention was not enough to ensure all this," the President highlighted.

Zelenskyy has added that "we must focus the world's attention on eliminating the consequences of another catastrophe caused by Russia, and we must prevent further destructive activity of the occupiers" now. \

Background:

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an environmental catastrophe. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

