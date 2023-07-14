"The Wagner Group doesn't exist!" – Putin comments on meeting with rebels

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about his meeting with Wagner mercenaries, noting that legally, no such organisation (the private military company, or PMC) exists.

Source: Putin in a comment to the Russian media outlet Kommersant

Quote: "Well, the Wagner PMC does not exist! We have no law on private military organisations! It just doesn't exist!

So if there is no law, then there is no PMC.

There is a group, but legally it doesn’t exist! This is a separate issue related to real legalisation. But this is an issue that should be discussed in the State Duma, in the government. It’s not an easy question."

Details: Putin said 35 people were at the meeting. He noted that he had "assessed" the Wagnerites’ actions in the war [against Ukraine - ed.] and during the mutiny on 24 June.

The Russian dictator also said he had offered them "several employment options, including [the option to remain] under the leadership of their direct commander with the nom de guerre Sedoi".

According to Putin, most of the mercenaries present at the meeting nodded their heads at his proposals. But Prigozhin replied that "the guys do not agree with this decision".

Earlier: The Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin met with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the mutiny. The meeting lasted for almost three hours.

Background:

