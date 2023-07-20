Russia continues to retaliate with missiles for Crimean Bridge explosion for third day in a row – Russian Defence Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that the strikes on the cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv on 20 July, which resulted in civilian deaths, were revenge for the damage to the Crimean Bridge.

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to carry out retaliatory strikes with high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on the production workshops and storage locations of unmanned surface vehicles in the Odesa and Illichivsk districts of Odesa Oblast."

Details: The Russians have also continued to lie about supposedly having destroyed fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition storage points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Russians, who killed at least 3 and wounded at least 32 civilians in 24 hours, cynically declared that "the objectives of the strike were achieved, all the targets were hit".

Previously: On the night of 19 July, the Russians attacked southern regions of Ukraine, specifically the cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv, launching 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones. As a result of the Russian nighttime attack, a 21-year old man was killed in Odesa, and another man died in Mykolaiv. The Russians also damaged the building of the Chinese Consulate General in the city centre of Odesa.

The air defence of Ukraine has destroyed 18 air targets out of 38 launched by the Russians on the territory of Ukraine.

