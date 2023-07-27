All Sections
Wagner Group recruit Belarusians ready to fight against Lithuania and Poland

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 09:43
Wagner Group recruit Belarusians ready to fight against Lithuania and Poland
A TENT CAMP FOR WAGNER MERCENARIES IN BELARUS. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Wagner Group in Belarus are looking for people ready to fight against Poland and Lithuania.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The Center says recruitment to the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) ranks is taking place during the training among the Belarusian Armed Forces servicemen.

Following the information the National Resistance Center received from the underground, the readiness to participate in hostilities on the territory of the countries neighbouring Belarus, including Poland and Lithuania is one one of the contract’s conditions. The recruitment is taking place among those servicemen of the Belarusian Armed Forces trained by the Wagner PMC instructors.

Background: 

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), supposedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.
  • On 20 July, the Belarusian Defence Ministry announced that it would perform joint exercises with the Wagner PMC at a training ground near the border with Poland.
  • On 25 July, information appeared on the movement of the 11th convoy of the Wagner PMC, which recently arrived in Belarus.
  • The State Border Service said, as of 22 July, approximately 5,000 Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group are stationed in Belarus. On 20 July, Ukraine's Border Guards reported that the mercenaries do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.

