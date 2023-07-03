Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: epidemic may occur in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

An epidemic may occur in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast as a result of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the flooding of cemeteries, a cattle cemetery and a biothermal pit.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre referring to the internal documents of the occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

Details: The National Resistance Centre has noted that there are 12 cemeteries, one cattle cemetery and a biometric (biothermal) pit in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast which have been flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

"Flooding of such objects can lead to epidemics in [the] temporarily occupied territories," the National Resistance Centre adds.

Background:

It became known on the morning of 6 June that the Russian occupiers had blown up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant cannot be repaired.

The Russians’ blowing up of the hydroelectric power plant caused flooding of a number of territories, human casualties and an environmental disaster.

On 26 June, residents of Kherson were warned not to drink tap water as disinfection of the city's water supply system continues and the water is currently unsafe to drink.

