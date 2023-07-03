All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: epidemic may occur in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 05:46
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: epidemic may occur in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast
FLOODED KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO FROM BAZA, AN INDEPENDENT RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNEL

An epidemic may occur in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast as a result of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the flooding of cemeteries, a cattle cemetery and a biothermal pit.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre referring to the internal documents of the occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

Details: The National Resistance Centre has noted that there are 12 cemeteries, one cattle cemetery and a biometric (biothermal) pit in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast which have been flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

"Flooding of such objects can lead to epidemics in [the] temporarily occupied territories," the National Resistance Centre adds.

Advertisement:

Read more on the topic: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: