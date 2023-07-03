All Sections
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: epidemic may occur in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 05:46
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: epidemic may occur in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast
FLOODED KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO FROM BAZA, AN INDEPENDENT RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNEL

An epidemic may occur in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast as a result of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the flooding of cemeteries, a cattle cemetery and a biothermal pit.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre referring to the internal documents of the occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast

Details: The National Resistance Centre has noted that there are 12 cemeteries, one cattle cemetery and a biometric (biothermal) pit in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast which have been flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

"Flooding of such objects can lead to epidemics in [the] temporarily occupied territories," the National Resistance Centre adds.

Read more on the topic: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background: 

