Knee-deep water: Ukrainian President's Office Head posts chilling photo of Dnipro after Russians blew up Kakhovka HPP

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 July 2023, 10:01
The Dnipro River near the city of Zaporizhzhia can now be easily crossed since the water level is no higher than half a metre after the Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and in some places, the river has gone completely dry, making it possible to walk on sand.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "Ecocide. The Dnipro River near the Dnipro HPP after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP."

Details: The posted photo features people crossing the Dnipro River on the sand, and the dam of the Dnipro HPP is clearly visible in the background.

The Dnipro HPP is located above the Kakhovka Reservoir
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

"It's impossible to ignore this. Neither is it possible to remain silent about it. Silence and a lack of punishment for terrorists are crimes against current and future generations. Russia will be brought to justice; their generations will pay for everything, and this will be a lesson for the entire Russian nation," Yermak concluded.

 
This is what Dnipro HPP looked like before the Russian terrorist attack on Kakhovka HPP
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Read also: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

