Knee-deep water: Ukrainian President's Office Head posts chilling photo of Dnipro after Russians blew up Kakhovka HPP

The Dnipro River near the city of Zaporizhzhia can now be easily crossed since the water level is no higher than half a metre after the Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and in some places, the river has gone completely dry, making it possible to walk on sand.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "Ecocide. The Dnipro River near the Dnipro HPP after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP."

Details: The posted photo features people crossing the Dnipro River on the sand, and the dam of the Dnipro HPP is clearly visible in the background.

Advertisement:

The Dnipro HPP is located above the Kakhovka Reservoir SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

"It's impossible to ignore this. Neither is it possible to remain silent about it. Silence and a lack of punishment for terrorists are crimes against current and future generations. Russia will be brought to justice; their generations will pay for everything, and this will be a lesson for the entire Russian nation," Yermak concluded.

This is what Dnipro HPP looked like before the Russian terrorist attack on Kakhovka HPP SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian forces had blown up the Kakhovka HPP, and later the local authorities confirmed this information.

The dam and the turbine hall were completely destroyed. The HPP is beyond repair.

The Russian blowing up of the HPP caused flooding in a number of areas, human casualties and an environmental disaster.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!