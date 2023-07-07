Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced on the Bakhmut front by more than a kilometre in the past 24 hours.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The defence forces continue to keep the momentum there [on the Bakhmut front – ed.], put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault actions, and advance along the northern and southern flanks.

In particular, over a kilometre has been covered there within the last 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians struck positions of the Ukrainian military 318 times, using tubed and rocket artillery, and conducted three air raids. A total of 7 combat clashes took place – 61 Russians soldiers were killed, 116 were wounded, and 5 were captured.

Earlier:

On the morning of 7 July, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front, with heavy fighting underway.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!