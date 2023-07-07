All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 09:19
Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours
Serhii Cherevatyi, PHOTO BY MILITARNYI

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced on the Bakhmut front by more than a kilometre in the past 24 hours.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The defence forces continue to keep the momentum there [on the Bakhmut front – ed.], put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault actions, and advance along the northern and southern flanks.

In particular, over a kilometre has been covered there within the last 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians struck positions of the Ukrainian military 318 times, using tubed and rocket artillery, and conducted three air raids. A total of 7 combat clashes took place – 61 Russians soldiers were killed, 116 were wounded, and 5 were captured.

Earlier: 

On the morning of 7 July, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front, with heavy fighting underway.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Heavy fighting in area of Klishchiivka, details to follow
Conflagration in occupied Makiivka – oil depot ablaze
Explosions occur at railway station in occupied Yasynuvata
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: