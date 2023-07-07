All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 09:19
Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours
Serhii Cherevatyi, PHOTO BY MILITARNYI

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced on the Bakhmut front by more than a kilometre in the past 24 hours.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The defence forces continue to keep the momentum there [on the Bakhmut front – ed.], put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault actions, and advance along the northern and southern flanks.

Advertisement:

In particular, over a kilometre has been covered there within the last 24 hours."

Details: The Russians struck positions of the Ukrainian military 318 times, using tubed and rocket artillery, and conducted three air raids. A total of 7 combat clashes took place – 61 Russians soldiers were killed, 116 were wounded, and 5 were captured.

Earlier: 

On the morning of 7 July, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front, with heavy fighting underway.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: