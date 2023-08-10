All Sections
Ukrainian Air Forces shot down 7 out of 10 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine overnight

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 August 2023, 09:13
Ukrainian Air Forces shot down 7 out of 10 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine overnight
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ARE PREPARING TO OPERATE A PATRIOT ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

The Russian occupiers launched 10 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine on the night of 9-10 August, and the Air Forces were able to shoot down 7 of them.

Source: Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Air Forces: "7 attack drones were destroyed. In total, the Russian occupiers used 10 attack UAVs, Shahed-136/131s".

Details: The Russians launched Iranian drones on the night of 9-10 August from the northeastern direction, from Kursk Oblast. The attack lasted from 23:00 to 04:00.

The Russian UAVs were shot down with anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms by direct cover units.

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out more than four dozen sorties, 20 of which were aimed at attacking Russian targets, areas where their equipment and manpower were concentrated.

Background:

