Ukrainian Air Forces shot down 7 out of 10 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine overnight

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ARE PREPARING TO OPERATE A PATRIOT ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

The Russian occupiers launched 10 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine on the night of 9-10 August, and the Air Forces were able to shoot down 7 of them.

Source: Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Air Forces: "7 attack drones were destroyed. In total, the Russian occupiers used 10 attack UAVs, Shahed-136/131s".

Details: The Russians launched Iranian drones on the night of 9-10 August from the northeastern direction, from Kursk Oblast. The attack lasted from 23:00 to 04:00.

Advertisement:

The Russian UAVs were shot down with anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms by direct cover units.

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out more than four dozen sorties, 20 of which were aimed at attacking Russian targets, areas where their equipment and manpower were concentrated.

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 9-10 August due to a missile threat, and in some oblasts there was a threat of the Russians using attack drones.

The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale drone attack on Rivne Oblast on the night of 9-10 August, hitting an oil depot in the Dubno district.

