Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 September 2023, 16:43
AFTERMATH OF ATTACK ON KYIV OBLAST. PHOTO: THE POLICE

Four people have been injured in a nighttime Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, over 100 private houses and 30 apartments in 7 residential buildings have been damaged, as well as educational and medical facilities.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of a nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast four people have been injured. All the victims have received necessary medical help. One person was taken to hospital with brain and limb injuries. Others have received minor injuries. There is no threat to the life and health of the injured people.

Moreover, the number of damaged structures has increased as well. Over 100 private houses and 30 apartments in 7 residential buildings have been damaged by the blast wave in one of the districts in Kyiv Oblast.

Mainly windows and doors were broken, and facades and roofs slashed. The aftermath is being dealt with. The residents are receiving the necessary help."

Details: The blast wave also damaged the building of a school, a kindergarten, a village council, a hospital, an education and rehabilitation centre, an auto station, two stores, a storage etc., breaking windows and doors.

Kravchenko added that an infrastructure facility was damaged in one of Kyiv Oblast’s districts.

Previously: Earlier there was information about one victim of the attack – a man, 20, was hospitalised with an arm injury caused by glass shards.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched 33 kamikaze drones on Kyiv Oblast, 26 out of them were destroyed.
  • Fallen debris from Russian drones was recorded in four districts of Kyiv after an overnight Shahed drone attack and air defence operations, which caused damage to an apartment, cars, trolleybus power lines and road signs and set grass and railway sleepers on fire.

