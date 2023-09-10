All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy comments on foreign volunteers killed by Russian missiles in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 September 2023, 22:36
Zelenskyy comments on foreign volunteers killed by Russian missiles in Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a Russian missile hitting a car of foreign volunteers in the city of Chasiv Yar, killing two of them and injuring two more, confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to the world.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today, near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Russian terrorists hit a car with volunteers. A direct hit from an anti-tank missile system. As of this time, we know for sure that Anthony Ihnat of Canada was killed [in this attack – ed.]. Unfortunately, Emma Igual of Spain is also likely to have been killed. My condolences to their families.

Advertisement:

Two other volunteers were taken to hospital in [the city of] Dnipro - German citizen Mawick Ruben and Swedish citizen Johan Mathias - and they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

This Russian attack once again confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to everyone in the world who truly values human life and who believes it is the common moral duty of humanity to stop terror and defeat evil."

Earlier: On Sunday, a Spanish and a Canadian volunteer were killed in Ukraine in a Russian bombardment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
Ukrainian flag flies in sky over Donetsk, launched by Ukrainian defenders
Russian projectile strikes private house in Donetsk Oblast: two teenagers and their parents injured
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: