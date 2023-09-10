All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on foreign volunteers killed by Russian missiles in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 September 2023, 22:36
Zelenskyy comments on foreign volunteers killed by Russian missiles in Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a Russian missile hitting a car of foreign volunteers in the city of Chasiv Yar, killing two of them and injuring two more, confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to the world.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today, near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Russian terrorists hit a car with volunteers. A direct hit from an anti-tank missile system. As of this time, we know for sure that Anthony Ihnat of Canada was killed [in this attack – ed.]. Unfortunately, Emma Igual of Spain is also likely to have been killed. My condolences to their families.

Two other volunteers were taken to hospital in [the city of] Dnipro - German citizen Mawick Ruben and Swedish citizen Johan Mathias - and they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

This Russian attack once again confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to everyone in the world who truly values human life and who believes it is the common moral duty of humanity to stop terror and defeat evil."

Earlier: On Sunday, a Spanish and a Canadian volunteer were killed in Ukraine in a Russian bombardment.

Subjects: Donetsk region
