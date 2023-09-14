All Sections
Russians lose one ship, submarine and 620 soldiers in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 September 2023, 08:22
Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to crush the Russian forces and destroy their equipment − over the past day alone they destroyed a Russian ship, a submarine, 47 UAVs, 42 artillery systems, 18 armoured vehicles and 15 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 14 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 270,970 (+620) military personnel
  • 4,599 (+15) tanks
  • 8,810 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
  • 5,944 (+42) artillery systems
  • 769 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 517 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,697 (+47) tactical UAVs
  • 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+1) ships/boats
  • 1 (+1) submarines 
  • 8,458 (+14) vehicles and tankers
  • 889 (+5) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.
  • Ukraine's attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol can be considered a great success: a large landing ship was hit for the third time, and a submarine was hit for the first time.
  • OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that, as a result of the attack, the large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine were damaged.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
  • Representatives of the Atesh underground resistance movement said they launched a missile strike on the Russian fleet in Sevastopol.
  • Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

