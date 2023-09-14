Russians lose one ship, submarine and 620 soldiers in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to crush the Russian forces and destroy their equipment − over the past day alone they destroyed a Russian ship, a submarine, 47 UAVs, 42 artillery systems, 18 armoured vehicles and 15 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 14 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 270,970 (+620) military personnel

4,599 (+15) tanks

8,810 (+18) armoured combat vehicles

5,944 (+42) artillery systems

769 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

517 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,697 (+47) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+1) ships/boats

1 (+1) submarines

8,458 (+14) vehicles and tankers

889 (+5) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.

Ukraine's attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol can be considered a great success: a large landing ship was hit for the third time, and a submarine was hit for the first time.

OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that, as a result of the attack, the large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine were damaged.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Representatives of the Atesh underground resistance movement said they launched a missile strike on the Russian fleet in Sevastopol.

Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

