Polish Prime Minister wants to build model of cooperation with Ukraine in terms of grain policy
The ban on imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland will remain in place until a model of appropriate cooperation with Ukraine is built, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.
Source: European Pravda with reference to RMF FM
Quote from Morawiecki: "For more than 12 hours now, from midnight on 16 September, we have single-handedly imposed a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland, despite the fact that the European Union has not done so.
We kept our word. As I said a few days ago: either the European Commission will extend the ban on imports, extend the embargo, or we will impose an embargo ourselves for the next months, for the next quarters, until we have worked out a model of cooperation with our eastern, Ukrainian neighbour."
Background:
- Janusz Wojciechowski, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, sent a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen asking her to reconsider the decision and reinstate the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.
- On Friday, the European Commission announced it would not extend restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit imports from its side.
- Despite this, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to introduce unilateral restrictions. Moreover, Warsaw announced that their restrictions will apply indefinitely.
- At the same time, Romania agreed to the European Commission's compromise regarding the import of Ukrainian grain.
