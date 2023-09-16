Polish Prime Minister wants to build model of cooperation with Ukraine in terms of grain policy

The ban on imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland will remain in place until a model of appropriate cooperation with Ukraine is built, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

Quote from Morawiecki: "For more than 12 hours now, from midnight on 16 September, we have single-handedly imposed a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland, despite the fact that the European Union has not done so.

We kept our word. As I said a few days ago: either the European Commission will extend the ban on imports, extend the embargo, or we will impose an embargo ourselves for the next months, for the next quarters, until we have worked out a model of cooperation with our eastern, Ukrainian neighbour."

