Air Force posts video of it shooting down Russian missiles at night

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Air Force Commander, has posted a video showing how Ukrainian defenders shot down Russian targets on the night of 21 September.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Combat work of units of the Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces on the night of 20-21 September 2023. I thank everyone who defends the sky!"

Background:

On the night of 20-21 September, Russia fired 43 missiles on peaceful Ukrainian cities.

On 21 September, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield.

A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy as a result of a rocket attack. As a result, a fire broke out, and retail units at the market caught fire.

21 private family homes and more than 20 cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of the Russian nighttime attack on 21 September. The number of casualties has risen to three.

