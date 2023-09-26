All Sections
Russia hits Mykolaiv's infrastructure with missile

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 09:44
Russia hits Mykolaiv's infrastructure with missile
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian missile hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv on the evening of 25 September, causing a fire. Wreckage from a downed drone fell on the territory of an agricultural business in the oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from SES: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on the evening of 25 September. It targeted an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city, as a result of which dry grass and shrubs caught fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire on an area of five hectares."

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Russian forces continued to attack Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 September. 

A fire broke out on the territory of an agricultural facility in the territory of Bereznehuvate hromada of Bashtanka district as a result of falling parts of a downed drone [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Rescue workers extinguished the fire in an area of 700 square metres.

 
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: 

