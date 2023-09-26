Russia hits Mykolaiv's infrastructure with missile
A Russian missile hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv on the evening of 25 September, causing a fire. Wreckage from a downed drone fell on the territory of an agricultural business in the oblast on the night of 25-26 September.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from SES: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on the evening of 25 September. It targeted an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city, as a result of which dry grass and shrubs caught fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire on an area of five hectares."
Details: Russian forces continued to attack Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.
A fire broke out on the territory of an agricultural facility in the territory of Bereznehuvate hromada of Bashtanka district as a result of falling parts of a downed drone [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Rescue workers extinguished the fire in an area of 700 square metres.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that the Russians attacked the city on the evening of 25 September. An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast before the attack.
- On the morning of 26 September, an air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces targeted a business facility in Kryvyi Rih.
- The Russians had struck the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.
- The Russians attacked Cherkasy Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs and hit an infrastructure facility.
- On the night of 25-26 September, the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 26 out of 38 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!