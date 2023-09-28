Putin creates "Day of Reunification" of occupied Ukraine
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 16:34
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law establishing 30 September as the Day of "Reunification" of the four Ukrainian oblasts (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts) with Russia.
Source: Russian Interfax with reference to a decree published on 28 September on the official "legal information portal"
Details: It is stated in the explanatory note that 30 September 2022 "will go down in newest history".
Background:
- On 30 September, Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories are citizens of the Russian Federation. The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation approved this package of documents, and the State Duma and Federation Council ratified them.
