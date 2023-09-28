Putin creates "Day of Reunification" of occupied Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law establishing 30 September as the Day of "Reunification" of the four Ukrainian oblasts (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts) with Russia.

Source: Russian Interfax with reference to a decree published on 28 September on the official "legal information portal"

Details: It is stated in the explanatory note that 30 September 2022 "will go down in newest history".

