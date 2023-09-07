Bulgaria to arm coast guard with missiles due to Russian threat

Bulgaria has started to arm its coast guard with missiles due to the threat from Russia in the Black Sea.

Source: Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; European Pravda, referring to Novinite

Details: Denkov explained that the decision had been made so that "no one dares to approach our coastal cities".

He stressed that Bulgaria must develop its naval forces so that they are prepared to defend the country.

"At the moment, we see no direct threat to Bulgarian ports, but force is only answered with force. This is why we have started buying missiles for the coast guard, so that no one dares to approach our coastal seas," he said, recalling the Russian missile attacks on Varna in 1915, which were launched from the water.

Denkov added that Bulgaria’s national interest is to keep the front line and the aggressor state represented by Russia as far away as possible from the state borders. This is also the reason why Bulgaria supports Ukraine in every way.

"Russian politicians have stated many times that after Ukraine, the Baltic republics and Moldova will be next. The time has come for Bulgarian citizens to open their eyes and see that there is an aggressor who wants to regain its imperial influence," Denkov stressed.

Background:

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that Russian Shahed drones had crashed in Romania.

Initially, the Romanian side categorically denied the possibility that drones used by Russia to attack the south of Ukraine could have fallen on their territory. Later, Romania confirmed that fragments similar to the wreckage of a drone had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side.

Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, stated that an urgent investigation is needed and that if it is confirmed that these were indeed Shahed fragments, Romania will recognise the situation as "absolutely unacceptable".

