Bulgaria to arm coast guard with missiles due to Russian threat

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 21:03
the flag of Bulgaria. Stock Photo: UA.DEPOSITPHOTOS.COM

Bulgaria has started to arm its coast guard with missiles due to the threat from Russia in the Black Sea.

Source: Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; European Pravda, referring to Novinite

Details: Denkov explained that the decision had been made so that "no one dares to approach our coastal cities".

He stressed that Bulgaria must develop its naval forces so that they are prepared to defend the country.

"At the moment, we see no direct threat to Bulgarian ports, but force is only answered with force. This is why we have started buying missiles for the coast guard, so that no one dares to approach our coastal seas," he said, recalling the Russian missile attacks on Varna in 1915, which were launched from the water.

Denkov added that Bulgaria’s national interest is to keep the front line and the aggressor state represented by Russia as far away as possible from the state borders. This is also the reason why Bulgaria supports Ukraine in every way.

"Russian politicians have stated many times that after Ukraine, the Baltic republics and Moldova will be next. The time has come for Bulgarian citizens to open their eyes and see that there is an aggressor who wants to regain its imperial influence," Denkov stressed.

Background:

