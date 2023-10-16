Ukraine's Air Force says air defence was responding to Shahed drones in cities

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that air defence systems have been responding in Ukrainian cities during an air-raid warning on the morning of 16 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Kropyvnytskyi, Myrhorod, Khmelnytskyi and Starokostiantyniv, the Shahed drone attack is ongoing!

Air defence systems are responding!"

Background: Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks and Shahed drones.

Explosions were heard in a number of cities.

