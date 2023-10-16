Ukraine's Air Force says air defence was responding to Shahed drones in cities
Monday, 16 October 2023, 04:36
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that air defence systems have been responding in Ukrainian cities during an air-raid warning on the morning of 16 October.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "Kropyvnytskyi, Myrhorod, Khmelnytskyi and Starokostiantyniv, the Shahed drone attack is ongoing!
Air defence systems are responding!"
Background: Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks and Shahed drones.
Explosions were heard in a number of cities.
