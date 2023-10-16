Israel Defence Forces reports killing of another Hamas leader

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said they have struck and killed Hamas leader Muetaz Eid in the Gaza Strip.

Source: IDF; The Times of Israel

Details: The IDF said Muetaz Eid, Commander of the Hamas Southern District of National Security, was killed during an airstrike.

The military said it struck over 250 targets across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, 15 October, mostly in the north.

The IDF said the targets included the military headquarters of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, observation posts and several rocket launchers.

Previously: The IDF reported that their fighter aircraft had killed Merad Abu Merad, who was one of the main people responsible for the attack on the country on 7 October.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants.

Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. On Monday, 9 October, the IDF said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.

On the same day, the IDF also reported that Israeli forces had regained control over all settlements on the border with Gaza.

On 10 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant stated that Israel was moving to a "full offence" against the Gaza Strip.

