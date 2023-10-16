All Sections
Israel Defence Forces reports killing of another Hamas leader

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 06:04
Israel Defence Forces reports killing of another Hamas leader
IDF ATTACKS GAZA STRIP. VIDEO SCREENSHOT

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said they have struck and killed Hamas leader Muetaz Eid in the Gaza Strip.

Source: IDF; The Times of Israel

Details: The IDF said Muetaz Eid, Commander of the Hamas Southern District of National Security, was killed during an airstrike.

The military said it struck over 250 targets across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, 15 October, mostly in the north.

The IDF said the targets included the military headquarters of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, observation posts and several rocket launchers.

Previously: The IDF reported that their fighter aircraft had killed Merad Abu Merad, who was one of the main people responsible for the attack on the country on 7 October.

Background:

