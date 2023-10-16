All Sections
Air Force downs 2 of 6 missiles and 11 of 12 Russian drones

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 October 2023, 08:28
Air Force downs 2 of 6 missiles and 11 of 12 Russian drones
PATRIOT ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

The Russians attacked Ukraine with six missiles and 12 Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 October, with two missiles and 11 drones shot down.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In total, a ballistic Iskander M missile, five Kh-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs have been launched by the Russians."

As a result of combat work by assets and forces of the Air Force, two Kh-59 guided missiles and 11 Shahed-136/131 UAVs have been destroyed."

Details: The Russians have reportedly attacked the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles.

The Shahed drones were launched in different directions, including towards the west.

Background: 

Advertisement: