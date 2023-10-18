Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has reacted to the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, calling it a "mistake" made by the US, and assuming that the Russians would be able to down them.
Source: Putin at a press conference following his visit to China
Quote from Putin: "Of course, we will be able to repel these attacks (ATACMS missile – ed.). War is war. The most important thing is that this will not change the situation on the frontline."
Details: Putin believes that the delivery of missiles by the United States to Ukraine is their "mistake" because it seems to prolong "Ukraine's agony".
Background:
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck air bases near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at their landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.
- On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a "small number" of long-range ATACMSmissiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on Tuesday 17 October that Ukrainian forces had used American ATACMS long-range missiles.
