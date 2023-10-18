Putin reacts to delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has reacted to the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, calling it a "mistake" made by the US, and assuming that the Russians would be able to down them.

Source: Putin at a press conference following his visit to China

Quote from Putin: "Of course, we will be able to repel these attacks (ATACMS missile – ed.). War is war. The most important thing is that this will not change the situation on the frontline."

Details: Putin believes that the delivery of missiles by the United States to Ukraine is their "mistake" because it seems to prolong "Ukraine's agony".

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck air bases near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at their landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.

On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a "small number" of long-range ATACMSmissiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on Tuesday 17 October that Ukrainian forces had used American ATACMS long-range missiles.

