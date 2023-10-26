Trust in Ukrainian president and government increases

Sociologists note that 73% of voters trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 54% of respondents trust the government headed by Denys Shmyhal.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey conducted in September at the request of the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine

Quote from KIIS: "After the large-scale invasion in Ukraine, one may observe the effect of ‘rallying around the flag’: trust in state bodies, especially in the President, has increased significantly.

So, currently 73% of respondents trust the President (21% – distrust), 54% – trust the Government (38% – distrust), 49% of respondents trust regional administrations (34% – distrust), 51% - trust local authorities (38 % – distrust)."

Level of trust in state bodies of Ukraine in September 2023 KIIS

Details: The president is most trusted by young people and people with a high level of income, while in regional terms, residents of the East trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy the least.

A similar trend exists in the case of confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, 20% of respondents noted that they began to trust state authorities more since the beginning of the full-scale war, and 19% – less.

The level of trust in the state bodies of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war KIIS

At the same time, 50% trust public organisations, with 31% distrusting them.

Reference: The European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) has commissioned KIIS to conduct an all-Ukrainian survey.

During 4-20 September 2023, 2,005 respondents living in all oblasts controlled by the government of Ukraine (except Kherson and Donetsk oblasts) were interviewed using a tablet and face-to-face interviews.

The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 years and older) citizens of Ukraine.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and considering the design effect of 1.5) did not exceed 3.3%.

